Update: 12:09, 16 January 2018 Tuesday

Up to 20 injured in Belgium blast

World Bulletin / News Desk

Around 20 people were injured late Monday when an explosion in Antwerp caused a residential building to collapse.

The blast, which occurred on Paardenmarkt street, also damaged three other buildings, said local police.

At least seven people were rescued from the wreckage and more are feared trapped.

Police said the incident is not terror-related and could have been caused by a gas leak.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene and security has been tightened.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.