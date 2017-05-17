Turkey: Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction

World Bulletin / News Desk
A northwestern court on Monday sentenced a former police chief to nine years for his links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to a judicial source.
The Tekirdag 2nd High Criminal Court ordered a jail term of nine years for Murat Kocabicak -- a former police chief -- on charges of being member of an armed terror organization, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
A high criminal court in Istanbul separately sentenced 15 former police officers to jail for neglecting their duties during July 15, 2016, defeated coup.
Two former police officers were sentenced to life in prison by the Istanbul court as 13 others were sentenced, ranging from 3 years to 12 years, to prison.
In a separate trial at northwestern province of Duzce, 14 former FETO-linked teachers were put behind bars for between 4 years and 9 years.
The FETO-linked former teachers were accused of using ByLock app, an encrypted mobile phone application used by FETO members to communicate during and after the defeated coup attempt.
Forty-five suspects were also arrested during simultaneous police raids in Istanbul.
The arrests came after the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 84 people in connection with FETO’s infiltration of university dormitories.
The suspects were members of the so-called Association of “Yuksek Tahsil” (Higher Education).
Separately in central Eskisehir province, three people, including a university student and a teacher candidate, were arrested.
In a northwestern Sakarya-based operation carried out across 11 provinces, 13 former military personnel were arrested for links to FETO.
According to source, speaking anonymously due to media restrictions, the suspects were accused of infiltrating the Turkish Armed Forces.
The public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 17 suspects; 13 were arrested; operations continue for nabbing the remaining four FETO suspects.
FETO, led by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated July 2016 coup in Turkey, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate General in Canada
The company will almost double its investments in 2018 on TurkStream compared to last year
One of the suspects was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, police official says
Syrian woman, 10-months old baby boy killed in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017