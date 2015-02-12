Update: 13:05, 16 January 2018 Tuesday

Over 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey's Edirne

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 351 irregular migrants have been held in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, according to a gendarmerie source on Monday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said Turkish border soldiers and gendarmerie forces carried out inspections in some villages of Edirne and Uzunkopru and Ipsala districts for three days.

During the inspection, 351 irregular migrants who were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria through illegal routes were held, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Among the migrants were Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans.