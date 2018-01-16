Turkish parliament speaker meets Iranian counterpart

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s parliament speaker held a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Monday.
Ismail Kahraman expressed the significance of unity between Turkey and Iran during his meeting with Ali Larijani, according to Iranian state newswire IRNA.
He also underlined the "brotherhood" between the two nations as Larijani welcomed Kahraman's remarks and conveyed his regards to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Kahraman arrived in Iran to attend the 13th Conference of Inter-Parliamentary Union of OIC member states.
