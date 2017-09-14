Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey has termed the recent U.S. move to cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and Israel’s supportive remarks as “worrying”.
In a written statement released on Monday, Foreign Ministry said: “It is clear that more restrictions on the budget of UNRWA, which is currently in a financial bottleneck, will negatively affect the lives of more than five million Palestinians, as well as hamper the efforts towards a two-state political solution and regional stability.”
The UNRWA was established following the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict, with the UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) dated Dec. 8, 1949, for the purpose of improving the living conditions of Palestinian refugees and protecting their rights.
“Since its inception, Turkey has taken an active role in UNRWA and from July 2017 onward has assumed the vice chairmanship of the Agency’s Advisory Commission.
“UNRWA has been providing invaluable services for Palestinians in the fields of education, health, social services, microfinance, infrastructure, housing, first aid as well as the protection of the rights of refugees,” it said.
Underlining the importance of maintaining international financial support to UNRWA for Palestinians’ lives, the ministry urged the subject to “be viewed from a humanitarian perspective”.
“Within the framework of its role as vice chairman of the Advisory Commission and its upcoming chairmanship from July 2018 onward, Turkey will continue to contribute to the international efforts to increase financial backing to the agency and will also increase its own support,” it added.
U.S President Donald Trump is yet to make a final decision but U.S. administration is preparing to cut tens of millions of dollars from the agency.
Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that the United States received "no appreciation or respect" in return for its aid to Palestinians.
“We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?” he wrote.
On Jan. 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing his support to Trump's statement regarding the UN agency, said the UNRWA should cease from operating in the region.
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate General in Canada
The company will almost double its investments in 2018 on TurkStream compared to last year
One of the suspects was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, police official says
Syrian woman, 10-months old baby boy killed in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017