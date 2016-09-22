Worldbulletin News

21:36, 16 January 2018 Tuesday
Update: 13:50, 16 January 2018 Tuesday

IOM staffer freed in southern Libya
IOM staffer freed in southern Libya

The IOM member was abducted in Sabha earlier this week

World Bulletin / News Desk

A staffer of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was released in southern Libya on Tuesday, according to a Libyan security official.

A female IOM member of a Palestinian origin was abducted in the southern city of Sabha by gunmen earlier this week.

“She was set free early today,” Yahia Shwayel, a senior security official, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the abductee was released peacefully after the intervention of a tribal leader in the area.

He said the employee was in good health and was not subject to torture.

The identity of the abductors was not yet clear.

Libya has been dogged by chaos since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.



