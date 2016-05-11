Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:36, 16 January 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Update: 14:26, 16 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey's military chief to attend NATO meeting
Turkey's military chief to attend NATO meeting

Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend NATO's meeting for defense heads on Jan. 16 and 17 in Brussels.

Gen. Akar and NATO's other defense chiefs will attend the 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at the NATO headquarters.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Akar is expected to meet on Tuesday Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. The chiefs will discuss regional security issues with a particular focus on Syria.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel on Tuesday said the discussions of the Military Committee would focus on reaching a common understanding of the recent developments in the security environment.

"Military cooperation is important, but only when combined with a range of other elements -- such as the political, economic, judicial and social -- can a sustained and lasting effect be achieved," Pavel said during the opening remarks of the meeting.

Separately, NATO said in a statement on Tuesday: "The Chiefs of Defense will discuss the challenging security environment on NATO’s southern flank and the Alliance’s contribution to its stabilization."

It said they would also review the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and discuss the global coalition to defeat Daesh and NATO's role in Iraq during 2018.

"Meetings with partners Ukraine and Georgia will focus on the security situations on the ground, defense reform progress and the way ahead," it added.

The Military Committee meets twice a year at NATO headquarters to discuss the Alliance's operations and missions and provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how NATO can best meet global security challenges.



Related Turkey nato
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish opposition calls on US to stop arming PKK PYD
Turkish opposition calls on US to stop arming PKK/PYD

Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria Erdogan
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan

Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey

Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
13 PKK suspects arrested in western Turkey
13 PKK suspects arrested in western Turkey

Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Turkey's military chief to attend NATO meeting
Turkey's military chief to attend NATO meeting

Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Afrin Operation Turkey's lawful right MHP
Afrin Operation Turkey's lawful right: MHP

Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying

More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Iranian counterpart
Turkish parliament speaker meets Iranian counterpart

Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Over 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey's Edirne
Over 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey's Edirne

Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Turkey Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction
Turkey: Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction

Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey
Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey

Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province
Police arrest 6 suspects in anti-drug raids
Police arrest 6 suspects in anti-drug raids

Operation conducted in southern Adana province
Turkey key for global peace says Cavusoglu
‘Turkey key for global peace’ says Cavusoglu

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate General in Canada
Gazprom to invest 3 2B in TurkStream for 2018
Gazprom to invest $3.2B in TurkStream for 2018

The company will almost double its investments in 2018 on TurkStream compared to last year  
2 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
2 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

One of the suspects was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, police official says
Turkish court convicts 2 for murder
Turkish court convicts 2 for murder

Syrian woman, 10-months old baby boy killed in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017  

News

Turkish FM to visit Brussels for NATO meeting
Turkish FM to visit Brussels for NATO meeting

NATO's 7-day naval, aviation exercise ends in Turkey
NATO's 7-day naval aviation exercise ends in Turkey

Retired Turkish sergeant returns his medal to NATO
Retired Turkish sergeant returns his medal to NATO

'Ill-intention caused NATO drill incident'
Ill-intention caused NATO drill incident'

Retired Turkish army major returns his medal to NATO
Retired Turkish army major returns his medal to NATO

Turkish aide calls for investigation of NATO incident
Turkish aide calls for investigation of NATO incident

Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria Erdogan

16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey

Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body

Turkey: Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction
Turkey Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction

Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey
Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey

‘Turkey key for global peace’ says Cavusoglu
Turkey key for global peace says Cavusoglu






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 