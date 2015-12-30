13 PKK suspects arrested in western Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 13 suspects allegedly linked to PKK terror group have been arrested in western Izmir province, a police source said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made during simultaneous raids in Aliaga and Menderes districts, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
Earlier, the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had issued warrants for 15 suspects, who were allegedly making PKK propaganda on social media.
The hunt for two other suspects continues.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.
