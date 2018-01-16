16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fawzi al-Juneidi, a Palestinian teen who became a symbol last month of Palestinian opposition to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, arrived Turkey’s Istanbul Tuesday.
Al-Juneidi, 16, was welcomed by Istanbul Municipality officials at the Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, where he is scheduled to participate in several activities over the next three days.
The teen expressed his gratitude for the longstanding support for the Palestinian cause by the Turkish people and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“I have seen the famous picture taken of me when I was released from prison,” he said. “The Israeli police did not allow us to use electronic devices -- no telephones, televisions or anything.”
The young resistance icon said he was “very excited” about meeting President Erdogan in particular.
“I am honored by the prospect of meeting President Erdogan and Prime Minister [Binali] Yildirim; I’m waiting with baited breath,” al-Juneidi said.
Al-Juneidi was arrested on Dec. 7 in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by heavily armed Israeli soldiers.
Following three weeks in Israeli detention, he was finally released on bail and returned to his family on Dec. 28.
After al-Juneidi’s arrest late last year, a photo of the blindfolded youth became a symbol of fierce Palestinian opposition to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- a move that drew widespread condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate General in Canada
The company will almost double its investments in 2018 on TurkStream compared to last year
One of the suspects was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, police official says
Syrian woman, 10-months old baby boy killed in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017