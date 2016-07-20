Worldbulletin News

Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan

Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will "destroy" all terror nests in Syria, one by one, starting with Afrin and Manbij regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Addressing his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "In a short span of time, we will destroy all terror nests, one by one, in Syria, starting from Afrin and Mambij regions.

"Those who stabbed us in the back and appear to be our allies ... cannot prevent it."

The president urged NATO to fulfill its responsibilities to its partners.

"NATO! You are obliged to take a stand against those who harass the borders of one of your partners," he said.

Following the group meeting, Erdogan gave further details about the Afrin operation to reporters; Afrin, a district of Aleppo near the Turkish-Syria border, is under siege by the PKK/PYD terrorist organization.

He said the Turkish army would conduct operations with Syrian opposition.

"This fight is made for them. We are helping our brothers there so that they can protect their own territories," Erdogan said.

He said that he did not even think about calling the U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the latest Syria situation.

"As long as he does not turn to me, I do not turn to him."



