Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey will "destroy" all terror nests in Syria, one by one, starting with Afrin and Manbij regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Addressing his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "In a short span of time, we will destroy all terror nests, one by one, in Syria, starting from Afrin and Mambij regions.
"Those who stabbed us in the back and appear to be our allies ... cannot prevent it."
The president urged NATO to fulfill its responsibilities to its partners.
"NATO! You are obliged to take a stand against those who harass the borders of one of your partners," he said.
Following the group meeting, Erdogan gave further details about the Afrin operation to reporters; Afrin, a district of Aleppo near the Turkish-Syria border, is under siege by the PKK/PYD terrorist organization.
He said the Turkish army would conduct operations with Syrian opposition.
"This fight is made for them. We are helping our brothers there so that they can protect their own territories," Erdogan said.
He said that he did not even think about calling the U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the latest Syria situation.
"As long as he does not turn to me, I do not turn to him."
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate General in Canada
The company will almost double its investments in 2018 on TurkStream compared to last year
One of the suspects was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, police official says
Syrian woman, 10-months old baby boy killed in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017