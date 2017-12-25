Stray rockets kill five civilians in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least five civilians were killed when three rockets, allegedly fired by the Taliban, hit local market in northern province bordering Uzbekistan, police said on Tuesday.
Abdul Karim Yourish, spokesman for the provincial chief of the police, told Anadolu Agency the rockets fell in a crowded market in the Khwaja Sabz Posh district Faryab province in the morning.
He said five people, including women and children, got killed and around 50 other got wounded in the incident.
There has been no claim of responsibility, but the local administration is blaming the Taliban for the attack.
The market hit by the mortars is located only meters away from the district administration compound.
Abdullah Masoumi, the district governor, told local Tolo News the rockets were fired by the Taliban, and instead of hitting the district administration building it hit the Bazar.
This comes a day after two similar rockets landed inside the diplomatic enclave in the capital Kabul, but caused no human loss.
One rocket fell on the road near the Canadian Embassy while another hit the Indian Embassy. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi confirmed the strike.
