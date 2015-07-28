‘UN has no impact at all’: Italian journalist

World Bulletin / News Desk
Italian war correspondent, activist and award-winning author Francesca Borri and Bosnian journalist and analyst Mirnes Kovac spoke to Anadolu Agency in Ankara on Tuesday after a panel of international journalists, where the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was the main topic of discussion.
Borri and Kovac shared their opinions on recent developments in Jerusalem, the region, and the transformation of the UN.
"The UN disappeared in the world’s most recent conflicts. It doesn’t have any impact at all. That’s why Turkey and its leader’s voice are important. As I have always believed, the world is bigger than five," Borri said, adding that the western world, despite that, still believed that it owned the entire world.
