UK inflation rate falls to 3%

World Bulletin / News Desk
Inflation in the U.K. fell for the first time since June 2017, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday.
The inflation rate dipped to 3 percent in December after reaching a six-year high 3.1 percent in November.
“The downward contributions were partially offset by an increase in tobacco prices, reflecting duty increases that came into effect following the Autumn Budget, along with an increase in petrol and diesel prices.” ONS said in it’s statement.
The Bank of England had previously estimated that inflation would reach its peak by the end of last year and would slow down to a target rate of 2 percent within the year.
The bank had increased its interest rate from all times record low 0.25 to 0.50 percent in November 2017.
BIST 100 up 0.18 percent while USD/TRY exchange rate climbs over 3.8
Unemployment rate in October fell 1.5 percentage point year-on-year, says TurkStat
BIST 100 drops 0.31 percent to open at 114,286.27 points on Monday, US dollar decreases to 3.75 Turkish liras
U.S. Treasury Secretary says he wants to make sure bitcoin does not become a ‘digital Swiss bank account’
About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,675.70, up 0.4 percent.
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent to open at 115,062.79 points on Friday, US dollar/lira, euro/lira exchange rates go down
Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014
BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday
‘We think the recovery is firm and the momentum is there says World Bank Development Prospects Group Director
Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49