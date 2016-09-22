Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:36, 16 January 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 16:41, 16 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
UK inflation rate falls to 3%
UK inflation rate falls to 3%

Inflation dips for first time since June 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Inflation in the U.K. fell for the first time since June 2017, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday.

The inflation rate dipped to 3 percent in December after reaching a six-year high 3.1 percent in November.

“The downward contributions were partially offset by an increase in tobacco prices, reflecting duty increases that came into effect following the Autumn Budget, along with an increase in petrol and diesel prices.” ONS said in it’s statement.

The Bank of England had previously estimated that inflation would reach its peak by the end of last year and would slow down to a target rate of 2 percent within the year.

The bank had increased its interest rate from all times record low 0.25 to 0.50 percent in November 2017.



Related UK inflation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
UK inflation rate falls to 3
UK inflation rate falls to 3%

Inflation dips for first time since June 2017
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 up 0.18 percent while USD/TRY exchange rate climbs over 3.8
Unemployment rate falls to 10 3 percent
Unemployment rate falls to 10.3 percent 

Unemployment rate in October fell 1.5 percentage point year-on-year, says TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul down at opening
Borsa Istanbul down at opening

BIST 100 drops 0.31 percent to open at 114,286.27 points on Monday, US dollar decreases to 3.75 Turkish liras
Mnuchin warns against anonymous cryptocurrencies
Mnuchin warns against anonymous cryptocurrencies

U.S. Treasury Secretary says he wants to make sure bitcoin does not become a ‘digital Swiss bank account’
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records

About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,675.70, up 0.4 percent.
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent to open at 115,062.79 points on Friday, US dollar/lira, euro/lira exchange rates go down
Global food prices went up in 2017 UN body
Global food prices went up in 2017: UN body

Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday
Global economy should do well until 2020 World Bank
Global economy should do well until 2020: World Bank

‘We think the recovery is firm and the momentum is there says World Bank Development Prospects Group Director
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey

Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history

Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49

News

UK inflation rate rises beyond target
UK inflation rate rises beyond target

Inflation up 2.33 pct in OECD countries in September
Inflation up 2 33 pct in OECD countries in September

Turkey's annual inflation reaches 11.2 percent in Sept.
Turkey's annual inflation reaches 11 2 percent in Sept

Turkey's annual inflation down to 6-month low
Turkey's annual inflation down to 6-month low

British inflation surges to 2.3%
British inflation surges to 2 3

Turkey's annual inflation rate up in February
Turkey's annual inflation rate up in February

UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

UK 'aware' of links between PKK and PYD/YPG
UK 'aware' of links between PKK and PYD YPG

2 killed as small plane crashes in UK
2 killed as small plane crashes in UK

UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle
UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle

UK's Farage says EU's Barnier doesn't get Brexit
UK's Farage says EU's Barnier doesn't get Brexit

UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit
UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 