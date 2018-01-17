123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 123 migrants including 22 children were rescued off Libya’s northwestern coast Tuesday evening, according to the country’s coast guard.

The migrants, from African countries, were caught off Castelverde, 75 kilometers east of Tripoli, the Libyan Coast Guard announced on its Facebook page.

Since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.