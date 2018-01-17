Update: 10:30, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bishwa Ijtema is held in two phases with the first phase beginning on Friday January 12 and ending on Sunday January 14.

Then after a four day break, the second phase will begin on Friday January 19 and end on Sunday January 21 on the banks of the river Turag.

In 2016 around two million people attended the festival which is held on the banks of the Turag river near Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The main gathering point is about 3km north of Dhaka International Airport.

It is the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj and was attended by five million people in 2010.

Bishwa Ijtema is a gathering that focuses solely on prayer and meditation and is not open for political discussions.

The direct translation of Bishwa Ijtema is “world congregation” and it draws in Muslims from up to 150 countries.

The festival is focused on interpreting the true meaning of the Qur’an and it is well known for being a non-political and peaceful celebration.