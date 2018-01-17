The Egyptian man who put his library on the street

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ghareeb al-Sheikh, a 50 year old Egyptian, came up with an idea to put a home library in the street for free borrowing, in order to educate young people and encourage them to read.
Ghareeb works as a newspapers salesman in the Dekheila area of Alexandria.
It is hard being a woman all over the world but it is much more harder in some regions, especially in Africa. Somali women have been facing some hardships just like other women in the continent of Africa.
