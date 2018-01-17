Worldbulletin News

The Egyptian man who put his library on the street
The Egyptian man who put his library on the street

Ghareeb works as a newspapers salesman in the Dekheila area of Alexandria.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ghareeb al-Sheikh, a 50 year old Egyptian, came up with an idea to put a home library in the street for free borrowing, in order to educate young people and encourage them to read.

Ghareeb said that he has a library of about 390 books. After reading most of it, he felt that it should be available to others to benefit from his books and enjoy them.

He added that he devoted a large notebook to record the names of the borrowers, their telephone numbers, the book titles and the period of borrowing.

He pointed out that people were 100 percent committed to returnnig the books on time explaining that those who were late would call him for more days to finish reading the book.

In his kiosk poetry books by Bairam al-Tunisi and Fouad Haddad ranked first, followed by books on heritage as well as political books.



