Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index went up 11.28 points from Tuesday's close of 114,418.36 points.
The holding sector index gained value by 0.06 percent while the banking sector index fell by 0.31 percent.
Among all sector indices the construction index was the best performer, up by 3.34 percent. However the wholesale and retail trade index suffered the biggest decline, down 0.35 percent.
The U.S. dollar rose to 3.8120 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 3.7860.
The euro-lira rate also increased to 4.6720 from previous day’s close at 4.6220.
The price of Brent oil slightly decreased to $69.14 per barrel as of 9 a.m. local time (0600GMT) Wednesday, compared with $69.57 Tuesday evening.
