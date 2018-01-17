Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:46, 17 January 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
11:32, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib, Syria
Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib, Syria

Turkish NGOs and state disaster agency send 20 truckfuls of aid including tents, blankets, clothes, and food

World Bulletin / News Desk

Twenty aid trucks Wednesday headed from Turkey to the war-battered northern Syrian city of Idlib.

The trucks, sent by a number of Turkish bodies such as the Turkish Red Crescent and the state Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), crossed Turkey’s Cilvegozu Border Gate in Hatay, the Red Crescent told Anadolu Agency.

The latest delivery includes such supplies as tents, blankets, clothes, and food aid.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, mainly by regime airstrikes targeting opposition-held areas, while millions more were displaced. During the conflict, the Assad regime has been accused many times by international actors of targeting Syrian civilians with chemical weapons.

According to the UN, 13.1 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, some 6.5 million people are now food insecure, and 4 million people are at risk of becoming food insecure -- more than double the number at risk a year ago.

Turkey currently hosts over 3 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. 

 


Related syria Turkey idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
EU Turkey need each other Finnish deputy speaker
EU, Turkey need each other: Finnish deputy speaker

Finnish parliament's Second Deputy Speaker Arto Satonen visits Turkish parliament in capital Ankara
Top civil-military leadership meet in capital
Top civil-military leadership meet in capital

First National Security meeting for 2018 to discuss Afrin, emergency rule
Turkish Airlines Air Moldova sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines, Air Moldova sign codeshare agreement

Joint flights to offer fast, convenient connections for customers leaving Istanbul to Kishinev  
Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib Syria
Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib, Syria

Turkish NGOs and state disaster agency send 20 truckfuls of aid including tents, blankets, clothes, and food
Turkey calls on militias in Libya to exercise restraint
Turkey calls on militias in Libya to exercise restraint

Move comes after 11 people killed in clashes in and around Mitiga International Airport near Tripoli
Over 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey's Edirne
Over 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey's Edirne

Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Turkish opposition calls on US to stop arming PKK PYD
Turkish opposition calls on US to stop arming PKK/PYD

Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria Erdogan
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan

Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey

Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
13 PKK suspects arrested in western Turkey
13 PKK suspects arrested in western Turkey

Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Turkey's military chief to attend NATO meeting
Turkey's military chief to attend NATO meeting

Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Afrin Operation Turkey's lawful right MHP
Afrin Operation Turkey's lawful right: MHP

Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying

More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Iranian counterpart
Turkish parliament speaker meets Iranian counterpart

Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Turkey Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction
Turkey: Former police chief jailed over FETO conviction

Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey
Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey

Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province

News

YPG/PKK terrorists admit coordination with US in Syria
YPG PKK terrorists admit coordination with US in Syria

Turkey’s Syria operation cannot be limited to Afrin
Turkey s Syria operation cannot be limited to Afrin

White Helmets urge end to attacks on Syria's E. Ghouta
White Helmets urge end to attacks on Syria's E Ghouta

Syria: 329 civilians killed in E. Ghouta in 2 months
Syria 329 civilians killed in E Ghouta in 2 months

Manbij businesses to close in protest of PKK/PYD
Manbij businesses to close in protest of PKK PYD

Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border
Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

Airstrikes kill 24 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Airstrikes kill 24 civilians in Syria s Idlib

Warplanes target Syria’s Idlib province, killing 5
Warplanes target Syria s Idlib province killing 5

White Helmet shot dead in Syria’s Idlib province
White Helmet shot dead in Syria s Idlib province

Turkish troop deployment in Syria’s Idlib continues
Turkish troop deployment in Syria s Idlib continues

Syrian families to return homes in Idlib province
Syrian families to return homes in Idlib province

Turkish troops enter Syria's Idlib
Turkish troops enter Syria's Idlib

EU, Turkey need each other: Finnish deputy speaker
EU Turkey need each other Finnish deputy speaker

Why is the Afrin situation a threat to Turkey?
Why is the Afrin situation a threat to Turkey

Turkey calls on militias in Libya to exercise restraint
Turkey calls on militias in Libya to exercise restraint

Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria: Erdogan
Turkey to 'destroy' terror nests in Syria Erdogan

16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 