Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has retired from professional football, his brother/agent Roberto de Assis Moreira announced on Wednesday.

"He has stopped, it is ended," he was quoted as saying to the Brazilian media. "Let's do something pretty big and nice [regarding his jubilee matches] after the Russia World Cup, probably in August."

Ronaldinho's brother also said there would be various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia to honor his career.

Ronaldinho Gaucho, throughout his career, amazed football fans around the world with his style of play.

He was part of the Brazilian national football team that won the 2002 World Cup. He also won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

Ronaldinho was awarded the "Ballon D'or" in 2005. He last played for Brazilian team Fluminense in 2015.