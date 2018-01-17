US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said it was withholding $65 million in aid to Palestine “for future consideration.”
“The reduced contribution impacts regional security at a time when the Middle East faces multiple risks and threats, notably that of further radicalization,” UNRWA commissioner-general Pierre Krahenbuhl said in a statement.
He warned that the U.S. move “threatens one of the most successful and innovative human development endeavors in the Middle-East.”
Krahenbuhl said the U.S. cuts would make many of the services offered by UNRWA to Palestinian refugees “at stake”.
“At stake is the access of 525,000 boys and girls in 700 UNRWA schools, and their future. At stake is the dignity and human security of millions of Palestine refugees, in need of emergency food assistance … at stake is the access of refugees to primary health care,” he said.
UNRWA provides services to 5.3 million Palestinian refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
Krahenbuhl appealed to the international community to take a “stand” against the backdrop of the U.S. move.
The total U.S. contribution to UNRWA in 2017 was above $350 million.
On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Washington will still transfer $60 million of what was originally a $125 million tranche of funding to UNRWA.
She said the suspension had no relation to Jerusalem, a contentious issue since early last month when the U.S. recognized the city as Israel’s capital.
U.S. President Donald Trump previously threatened to cut aid to the Palestinians, including to the UNRWA, in response to Palestinian fury over his policy shift on the holy city.
Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’