Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:46, 17 January 2018 Wednesday
History
Update: 12:01, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History

World Bulletin / News Desk

1601   The Treaty of Lyons ends a short war between France and Savoy.
1746   Charles Edward Stuart, the young pretender, defeats the government forces at the battle of Falkirk in Scotland.
1773   Captain James Cook becomes the first person to cross the Antarctic Circle.
1819   Simon Bolivar the "liberator" proclaims Columbia a republic.
1893   Queen Liliuokalani, the Hawaiian monarch, is overthrown by a group of American sugar planters led by Sanford Ballard Dole.
1852   At the Sand River Convention, the British recognize the independence of the Transvaal Board.
1912   Robert Scott reaches the South Pole only a month after Roald Amundsen.
1939   The Reich issues an order forbidding Jews to practice as dentists, veterinarians and chemists.
1945   The Red army occupies Warsaw.
1963   Soviet leader Khrushchev visits the Berlin Wall.
1985   A jury in New Jersey rules that terminally ill patients have the right to starve themselves.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History
Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Some events from the History
Today in History January 15
Today in History January 15

Some events from the History
Today in History January 14
Today in History January 14

Some events from the History
Today in History January 13
Today in History January 13

Some events from the History
Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Some events from the History
Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10

Some events from the History
Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Some events from the History
Today in History January 7
Today in History January 7

Some events from the History
Today in History January 6
Today in History January 6

Some events from the History
Today in History January 5
Today in History January 5

Some events from the History
Today in History January 4
Today in History January 4

Some events from the History
Today in History January 3
Today in History January 3

Some events from the History
Today in History January 2
Today in History January 2

Some events from the History
Today in History January 1
Today in History January 1

Some events from the History
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 6
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 6)

US decision on Jerusalem, Assad regime's attacks on civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta made headlines in November December

News

Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Today in History January 15
Today in History January 15

Today in History January 14
Today in History January 14

Today in History January 13
Today in History January 13

Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 