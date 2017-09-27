Today in History January 17

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1601
|The Treaty of Lyons ends a short war between France and Savoy.
|1746
|Charles Edward Stuart, the young pretender, defeats the government forces at the battle of Falkirk in Scotland.
|1773
|Captain James Cook becomes the first person to cross the Antarctic Circle.
|1819
|Simon Bolivar the "liberator" proclaims Columbia a republic.
|1893
|Queen Liliuokalani, the Hawaiian monarch, is overthrown by a group of American sugar planters led by Sanford Ballard Dole.
|1852
|At the Sand River Convention, the British recognize the independence of the Transvaal Board.
|1912
|Robert Scott reaches the South Pole only a month after Roald Amundsen.
|1939
|The Reich issues an order forbidding Jews to practice as dentists, veterinarians and chemists.
|1945
|The Red army occupies Warsaw.
|1963
|Soviet leader Khrushchev visits the Berlin Wall.
|1985
|A jury in New Jersey rules that terminally ill patients have the right to starve themselves.
