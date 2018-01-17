Worldbulletin News

21:46, 17 January 2018 Wednesday
Islamic World
12:26, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

An emotional courtroom speech by a Muslim mother
An emotional courtroom speech by a Muslim mother

Suliman Abdul-Mutakallim was shot in the head as he was going home and was robbed of just $60.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A mother has given an emotional speech at the trial of one of the young men involved in her son’s murder.

Rukeya, Suliman’s mother addressed Javon Coulter in court who pleaded guilty to being involved in Suliman’s murder. He was 14 at the time.

Rukeya embraced Javon in the courtroom and said she was willing to help him turn his life around and also offered to help his mother.

“I don’t hate you, I can’t hate you, it’s not our way, showing rahmah (mercy) is our way.”

