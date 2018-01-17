Worldbulletin News

21:46, 17 January 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
12:45, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

21 Palestinians detained in Israeli raids
21 Palestinians detained in Israeli raids

Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across occupied West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces have detained 21 Palestinians in overnight raids in Israel-occupied West Bank, according to a local Palestinian NGO on Wednesday.

Eight people were rounded up in raids on their homes in Bethlehem city in the occupied territory, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement. 

Israeli forces also arrested eight Palestinians in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus and Jenin, the NGO said, adding five minors were also detained in raids on their homes in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army, for its part, said its forces had detained 13 Palestinians in raids in the West Bank for "suspected involvement in terrorist activities".

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem that ostensibly target Palestinians "wanted" by the Israeli occupation authorities. 

According to Palestinian figures, over 6,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 300 children. 



