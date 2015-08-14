2 killed in Cameroon suicide attack near mosque

World Bulletin / News Desk
The attack took place in Matakaye-Elie village, according to Far North Region Governor, Midjiyawa Bakari, who blamed the attack on Nigerian armed group Boko Haram.
"He was able to surprise the population by operating his explosive device while the faithful left the mosque," Bakari said.
Alahdji Yussouf, a member of the vigilance committee, said: "We do not know how he managed to outwit the vigilance committees to infiltrate the city."
Gen. Bouba Dobekreo, commander of a joint military operation in the area, urged the population to remain vigilant.
"People tend to think that the Boko Haram page has been turned. No! They [Boko Haram] observe the facts, the people's movements and gestures on a daily basis to find flaws and strike to make a maximum of victims," Dobekreo said.
Villages in the northern part of the Central African country regularly face attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram militants.
More than 15 people have been killed in such attacks since the beginning of the year.
On Monday, four people were burnt alive in two villages in Northern Cameroon.
