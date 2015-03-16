Turkish Airlines, Air Moldova sign codeshare agreement

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, Turkish Airlines said: "Through this codeshare partnership, Turkish Airlines and Air Moldova will reciprocally add their flight codes on Istanbul-Kishinev, vice versa, flights operated by both parties."
The agreement allows two or more airlines to list certain flights in a reservation system under each other's names.
According to the company, joint flights will offer fast and convenient connections for customers leaving Istanbul, the biggest Turkish city and also an important flight hub in the region, to Kishinev.
"Moreover, taking into account the complementary structure of timetables of both carriers and agreement working reciprocally; it will allow both airlines’ customers to enjoy seamless connectivity in their respective hubs," the airline added.
"As Turkish Airlines, we are glad to be a codeshare partner with Air Moldova," Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bilal Eksi said in the statement.
"As we already have a beneficial cooperation, we believe that, this agreement will improve our already good relations and enhance our commercial cooperation to the next level," Eksi said, adding:
"With the introduction of joint flights between both parties, passengers would enjoy more travel alternatives between Moldova and Turkey through the combined flights."
Air Moldova is pleased to upgrade its long-lasting collaboration with Turkish Airlines through the codeshare agreement, Iulian Scorpan, general director of the largest airline and flag carrier of the Republic of Moldova, said in the statement.
"We highly appreciate this cooperation and intend to capitalize on it in providing additional travel solutions to our customer base," Scorpan said.
"We also expect to give a boost to the business environments of Moldova and Turkey in realization of their investment projects in both countries.”
Air Moldova offers short and convenient connections in Chisinau airport with daily departures to 30 destinations in Europe, Russian Federation and Middle East.
Turkish Airlines currently has more than 330 aircraft (passenger and cargo) flying to over 300 destinations in 120 countries. The airline was named “Best Airline in Europe” by Skytrax for six years in a row between 2011 and 2016.
Finnish parliament's Second Deputy Speaker Arto Satonen visits Turkish parliament in capital Ankara
First National Security meeting for 2018 to discuss Afrin, emergency rule
Joint flights to offer fast, convenient connections for customers leaving Istanbul to Kishinev
Turkish NGOs and state disaster agency send 20 truckfuls of aid including tents, blankets, clothes, and food
Move comes after 11 people killed in clashes in and around Mitiga International Airport near Tripoli
Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province