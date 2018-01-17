Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks

Russia is ready to provide a platform for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, according to the Foreign Ministry Wednesday.

In a written statement, the ministry said Russia is strongly in favor of the commencement of direct negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban in order to end the fratricidal civil war, and is ready to provide an appropriate platform.

“Experience in international stabilization efforts in Afghanistan proves the inefficiency of the power solution.

“We need serious steps to begin the peace process on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.”

The statement added that achievement of peace in Afghanistan is crucial because the situation in Afghanistan has an impact on the security situation in neighboring regions.

The statement also said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would be heading to New York Wednesday for two days to participate in two high-level sessions: "Non-Proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: build confidence-building measures" and "Building regional partnerships in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a model of the interdependence of security and development".

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would provide every possible support to Pakistan to turn it into a developed country.

Addressing a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said he acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts in eradicating terrorism, and said the terrorists spread inside Afghanistan along the area bordering Pakistan pose a grave danger to Islamabad.

He said several agreements had been signed between Pakistan and Russia for the provision of helicopters and military equipment.

He added that Pakistan’s presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization would strengthen relations between the two countries.