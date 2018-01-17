Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Russia is ready to provide a platform for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, according to the Foreign Ministry Wednesday.
In a written statement, the ministry said Russia is strongly in favor of the commencement of direct negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban in order to end the fratricidal civil war, and is ready to provide an appropriate platform.
“Experience in international stabilization efforts in Afghanistan proves the inefficiency of the power solution.
“We need serious steps to begin the peace process on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.”
The statement added that achievement of peace in Afghanistan is crucial because the situation in Afghanistan has an impact on the security situation in neighboring regions.
The statement also said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would be heading to New York Wednesday for two days to participate in two high-level sessions: "Non-Proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: build confidence-building measures" and "Building regional partnerships in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a model of the interdependence of security and development".
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would provide every possible support to Pakistan to turn it into a developed country.
Addressing a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said he acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts in eradicating terrorism, and said the terrorists spread inside Afghanistan along the area bordering Pakistan pose a grave danger to Islamabad.
He said several agreements had been signed between Pakistan and Russia for the provision of helicopters and military equipment.
He added that Pakistan’s presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization would strengthen relations between the two countries.
Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’