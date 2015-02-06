Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands

World Bulletin / News Desk
There's nothing covert about Roxy -- a huge market in Abidjan selling counterfeit medicine, the scourge of Africa and the cause of around 100,000 deaths annually on the world's poorest continent.
But it resurfaces every time.
"The police hassle us but they themselves buy these medicines," said Mariam, one of the many mainly illiterate vendors who hawk everything from painkillers and antibiotics to anti-malaria and anti-retroviral treatments.
"When we are harassed we always come to an arrangement with them to resume our activities," she said.
Fatima, another hawker, said: "Many people come here with their prescriptions to buy medicine, even the owners of private clinics."
She said there was a "syndicate" controlling the sector that held regular meetings to fix prices and supply levels.
Fake medicines bring about some 100,000 deaths a year in the continent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The illicit sector has a turnover of at least 10 percent of the world pharmaceutical business, meaning that it earns tens of billions of dollars a year, the Switzerland-based World Economic Forum estimates, adding that the figure has nearly tripled in five years.
"To sell fake medicines, you need a clientele. The ailing poor are more numerous in Africa than anywhere in the world," said Marc Gentilini, an expert on infectious and tropical diseases and a former head of the French Red Cross.
Located in the bustling Adjame quarter of Ivory Coast's main city and commercial hub, the haven for fake medicine has been targeted time and again by authorities and stockpiles burnt.
Seven firms to receive ecolabel certifying that their products are environment-friendly
Disasters saddle U.S. with $306 billion price tag, cause 362 deaths
Association for Prevention of Drug Abuse head says close to more than 2.5 million children are drug addicts in Bangladesh
King penguins are certainly accustomed to chilly weather, more so than species like the Humboldt that prefer somewhat warmer climes, said zoo curator Malu Celli.
Some eight million children and teenagers across the Southeast Asian nation will receive the shot to prevent further spread of the disease which is caused by a bacterial infection.
Two players vomited on the pitch, and play had to be halted briefly.
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced Wednesday that its world-first dengue vaccine could lead to more severe symptoms for people who had not previously been infected.
Doctors Worldwide Turkey says it has performed 3,000 cataract surgeries in Horn of Africa country
Over 40,000 cases of cholera seen in Democratic Republic of Congo since July, says Health Ministry
Decked out in red to signify their "Stop Coal" campaign, the protesters chanted and beat drums as they snaked through the former West Germany capital toward the UN centre that will host the 12-day, 196-nation talks, tasked with implementing the landmark Paris Agreement.
The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the UN weather agency's annual flagship report, tracks the continent of dangerous gasses in atmosphere in the post-industrial era (since 1750).
£10 ($13) tax introduced to cut British capital's poor air-pollution records
Despite all-out efforts to give the Chinese Communist Party blue skies for its twice-a-decade congress, Beijing's notorious smog has cloaked the mega-city in its trademark toxic haze.
Equipment donation to children's oncology institute is first project of state-run aid agency TIKA in Brazil
Some 450 other suspected cases seen in island nation; president says health workers are able to contain epidemic