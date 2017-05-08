Update: 15:43, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

YPG/PKK terrorists admit coordination with US in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkish custody have said about the cooperation between the U.S. and the terrorist organization.

The terrorists also expressed regret about their actions in Syria.

One of the terrorists named R.C. is in jail pending trial on the charge of “establishing, managing or being a member of armed terrorist organization”.

He said U.S. soldiers as well as soldiers from Russia and Germany "operate" with the terrorist organization inside the Hasakah district in Syria, which the YPG/PKK refers to as "Jazira Canton".

"The United States was behind the clashes between YPG/PKK and ISIL," he said.

"Weapons and ammunition belonging to YPG were given to the organization via parachutes, mainly by the U.S. and other foreign states."