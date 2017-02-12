Top civil-military leadership meet in capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
The National Security council meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held Wednesday at the presidential complex in Ankara.
The first meeting of the year began at 03.20 pm local time (1220 GMT), according to a presidential source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Internal and external developments, extension of the state of emergency and a possible military operation in Afrin is expected to be discussed at the meeting, the source added.
On Saturday, Turkish security forces hit several PYD/PKK targets in Afrin, along Turkey’s border with northern Syria, to prevent a "terror corridor" from forming along the border.
An Afrin operation is expected to follow Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended in March 2017.
On Sunday the U.S.-led coalition in Syria controversially announced it was working with the SDF -- a group dominated by the terrorist PYD/PKK -- to set up and train a Syrian border protection force.
Turkey has long protested U.S. support for the PYD/PKK, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, and its military wing the YPG, while Washington has called it a "reliable ally" in its fight against ISIL in Syria.
Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, the PKK has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, killing nearly 40,000 people.
Finnish parliament's Second Deputy Speaker Arto Satonen visits Turkish parliament in capital Ankara
First National Security meeting for 2018 to discuss Afrin, emergency rule
Joint flights to offer fast, convenient connections for customers leaving Istanbul to Kishinev
Turkish NGOs and state disaster agency send 20 truckfuls of aid including tents, blankets, clothes, and food
Move comes after 11 people killed in clashes in and around Mitiga International Airport near Tripoli
Among migrants are Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Indians, Iranians, Iraqis and Sri Lankans
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says weapons sent to Middle East will 'increase pain'
Turkish president calls on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities
Photo of blindfolded youth has become symbol of Palestinian opposition to US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Suspects have been accused of making propaganda for terror group on social media
Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Nationalist Movement Party leader calls on government to destroy sources of terror
More restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency budget will negatively affect 5M Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman in Tehran asserts significance of unity between both countries
Murat Kocabicak sentenced to 9 years in jail for his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province