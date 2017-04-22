Update: 17:43, 17 January 2018 Wednesday

EU, Turkey need each other: Finnish deputy speaker

World Bulletin / News Desk

Finnish parliament's second deputy speaker has said Turkey and the EU can find a solution to the issues between the two sides.

Arto Satonen said 2018 would be very important for Turkey-EU relations.

"The EU and Turkey need each other."

About Turkey’s EU accession process, Satonen said: "Turkey must do more to get EU membership."

Stonen said Finland wants to cooperate with Turkey on the EU membership process.

"It is also important that we will find solutions to go further."

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 while accession talks began in 2005.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

As of May 2016, a total of 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. However, in December 2016, the member states said no new chapters would be opened.