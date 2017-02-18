Worldbulletin News

09:56, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Update: 09:23, 18 January 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on January 18
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

 World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet representatives of legislative, executive, and judicial branches at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial security directorate meeting.

ANKARA - Family and Social Policy Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya to receive Fawzi al-Juneidi, a Palestinian teen who became a symbol of opposition to U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to host French President Emmanuel Macron at Franco-British summit.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Following developments in German coalition talks.

BERLIN - Following developments in Turkish-German counter-terrorism talks.

 

MACEDONIA

SKOPJE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Macedonia.

 

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - Following developments at ongoing European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in two UN sessions at UN headquarters in New York.

 



