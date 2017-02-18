Update: 09:23, 18 January 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on January 18

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet representatives of legislative, executive, and judicial branches at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial security directorate meeting.

ANKARA - Family and Social Policy Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya to receive Fawzi al-Juneidi, a Palestinian teen who became a symbol of opposition to U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to host French President Emmanuel Macron at Franco-British summit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Following developments in German coalition talks.

BERLIN - Following developments in Turkish-German counter-terrorism talks.

MACEDONIA

SKOPJE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Macedonia.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - Following developments at ongoing European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in two UN sessions at UN headquarters in New York.