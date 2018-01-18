Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:58, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:53, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Koreas agree to form united Olympic team
Koreas agree to form united Olympic team

North and South boost PyeongChang 2018 cooperation

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Koreas have agreed to march together at next month's Winter Olympics under a unified flag as well as taking the unprecedented step to field a joint women's ice hockey team during the event.

Seoul and Pyongyang delegations announced late Wednesday they will strengthen cooperation at the Games from February 9 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

It is more than a decade since the two sides last marched under a unified flag, while they have never formed a joint team for an Olympic event.

Wednesday's talks took place during a third round of inter-Korean dialogue since the North's leader Kim Jong-un called for participation at PyeongChang 2018 during his New Year's Day address. North Korea had altogether boycotted Seoul 1988, the only previous Olympics on the divided peninsula.

The International Olympic Committee will host officials from the Koreas in Switzerland this weekend to approve the agreement and iron out details of their cooperation amid concerns about a joint hockey team.

South Korean athletes have expressed worries about losing their places due to a merger with the North Korean hockey team, which is not currently strong enough to qualify for the Olympics. Meanwhile, other nations might object if a unified Korean squad is simply expanded to accommodate additions from the North.

South Korean hockey coach Sarah Murray admitted to reporters Tuesday that she was "shocked" to hear of the plan so close to the Olympics, having not been kept informed by Seoul. Murray also said she hopes she will not be pressured to field North Koreans in her team unless they earn ice time on merit.

Seoul's chief delegate to the ongoing working-level talks with North Korea, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, insisted at a press briefing Wednesday night that showing unity through a joint march and hockey team "is very meaningful."

According to local news agency Yonhap, Chun also sent out a reminder that South Korea is hoping to improve ties in order to resolve the standoff over North Korea's rogue development of nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang is having to operate under heavy sanctions due to repeated nuclear and missile tests, so the

Koreas are having to work out how to cooperate without breaking obligations to the United Nations. Such an infringement might include South Korean financial support.

As things stand, the North looks set to send a delegation of over 400 athletes, officials and performers to the South via their land border in order to avoid sea route restrictions.

Inter-Korean travel by road was blocked in early 2016 when bilateral ties completely collapsed under the South's former President Park Geun-hye.



Related korea Olympic games
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Populist surge impacting on Olympics image
Populist surge impacting on Olympics image

The British Muslims Representing Britain in the 2016 Olympics
The British Muslims Representing Britain in the 2016 Olympics

French investigators suspect Tokyo Games corruption
French investigators suspect Tokyo Games corruption

Olympics chief confirms refugees to attend Rio Games
Olympics chief confirms refugees to attend Rio Games

Refugee team to compete at Rio Olympics
Refugee team to compete at Rio Olympics






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 