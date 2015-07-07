Worldbulletin News

Over 20 undocumented migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Over 20 undocumented migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Tunisian Naval Forces rescued the migrants near east coast Sfax city

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisian naval forces Thursday evening said 25 undocumented migrants were rescued on the offshore of the east coast of the Sfax city.

"The Tunisian Naval Forces have rescued 25 undocumented migrants from drowning after boat broken down due to the foul weather conditions near Sfax city's offshore," said a written statement.

Migrants were from Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh, Chad and Morocco as well as Tunisia along with a three-year old child on board.

The statement added the migrants left from Libya's northwestern Zuwarah port on Monday night towards Italy.

The Tunisian coast has been experiencing a flow of undocumented migrants coming from Northern African towards the European coast since last October.

According to the Tunisian Interior Ministry, 7,327 undocumented migrants were held during 2017 until the month of November.



