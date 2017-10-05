Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange opened on Thursday up 0.47 percent at 117,145.91 points.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 553.41 points from Wednesday’s close of 116,592.51 points.
The banking and holding sector indices rose 0.67 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively.
All sector indices started the day up, with the textile and leather sector index the best performer, climbing 1.20 percent.
The U.S. dollar fell to 3.8080 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 3.8230.
The euro-lira rate slipped to 4.6500 from Wednesday’s close at 4.6730.
The price of Brent oil stood at $69.30 per barrel as of 10.05 a.m. local time (0705GMT) Thursday, compared to $69.38 at the previous close.
Analysts said investors would follow the Turkish Central Bank's interest rate decision due on Thursday.
Company will build new headquarters, manufacturing plants and pay $38 billion in taxes for overseas funds
Eurostat says inflation down 0.1 percentage point from November
Some 10.74 million vehicles from VW or its subsidiaries ranging from Porsche and Audi to Skoda and Seat rolled out of dealerships last year -- an increase of 4.3 percent over the previous year, the carmaker said.
The publication cited an anonymous source close to regulators tackling online finance risks.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent to open at 114,429.64 points, foreign currency rates go up
BIST 100 up 0.18 percent while USD/TRY exchange rate climbs over 3.8
Unemployment rate in October fell 1.5 percentage point year-on-year, says TurkStat
BIST 100 drops 0.31 percent to open at 114,286.27 points on Monday, US dollar decreases to 3.75 Turkish liras
U.S. Treasury Secretary says he wants to make sure bitcoin does not become a ‘digital Swiss bank account’
About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,675.70, up 0.4 percent.
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent to open at 115,062.79 points on Friday, US dollar/lira, euro/lira exchange rates go down
Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014