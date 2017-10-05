10:54, 18 January 2018 Thursday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange opened on Thursday up 0.47 percent at 117,145.91 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 553.41 points from Wednesday’s close of 116,592.51 points.

The banking and holding sector indices rose 0.67 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively.

All sector indices started the day up, with the textile and leather sector index the best performer, climbing 1.20 percent.

The U.S. dollar fell to 3.8080 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 3.8230.

The euro-lira rate slipped to 4.6500 from Wednesday’s close at 4.6730.

The price of Brent oil stood at $69.30 per barrel as of 10.05 a.m. local time (0705GMT) Thursday, compared to $69.38 at the previous close.

Analysts said investors would follow the Turkish Central Bank's interest rate decision due on Thursday.