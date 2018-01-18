Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:58, 18 January 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
11:29, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. Border Patrol Agents intentionally damaged water containers left in the Arizona desert for potential immigrants, leaving them to die of thirst in broiling temperatures, according humanitarian groups Wednesday.

The Arizona-based groups, No More Deaths and La Coalición de Derechos Humanos, in a report, said the patrol agents have been committing the alleged sabotage with impunity in an attempt to deter and punish people who illegally cross from Mexico to the U.S.

"In data collected by No More Deaths from 2012 to 2015, volunteers found water gallons vandalized a total of 415 times, or on average at least two times a week, during our study period," it said in the report.

"Water gallons have been found as slashed with knives, dumped out, stomped on or tampered."

The group said a total of 3,586 gallons (13,574 liters) of water were vandalized in an approximately 800 square mile desert corridor near Arivaca, Arizona.

Accusing border patrol agents, who are part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the sabotage, the report noted that volunteers have also found other life-saving aid, food and blankets destroyed in the same manner.

“Through statistical analysis, video evidence, and personal experience, our team has uncovered a disturbing reality. In the majority of cases, U.S. Border Patrol Agents are responsible for the widespread interference with essential humanitarian efforts,” the report read.

In addition, the groups said U.S. border protection agents also repeatedly harass and use violence against volunteers, who provide aid in the field and at camps where the undocumented immigrants have been held.

The groups demand the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to dismantle the U.S. Border Patrol permanently and establish a reparations program for the families of all persons disappeared or deceased as a result of the U.S. border policy of Prevention Through Deterrence.

A request for comment was not responded to by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Prevention Through Deterrence is a policy which has redirected migrant routes into the most inhospitable sections of the border, deploying the perilous desert as a tool to prevent entry into the U.S.

According to Homeland Security, a total of 28,996 individuals were apprehended while crossing to the U.S. in December, compared with 29,082 in November and 25,490 in October.

In fiscal year 2017, U.S. Border protection units apprehended 303,916 individuals, compared to 408,870 in Fiscal Year 201616, 331,333 in FY15, and 479,371 in FY14.

Border protection and blocking the illegal immigration has been one of the most prominent promises of President Donald Trump.

Therefore Trump made the border wall a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign for the White House and promised to have Mexico pay for the barrier, which nearly cost $20 billion. Mexican officials have dismissed the idea, and Trump has appeared to change course on who would fund the wall, seeking an appropriation from Congress to fund the wall instead.



Related migrant US border
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Over 20 undocumented migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Over 20 undocumented migrants rescued in Mediterranean

123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast
123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

64 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean
64 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean

200 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast
200 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 