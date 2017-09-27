Today in History January 18

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1486
|Henry VII marries Elizabeth of York.
|1701
|Frederick III, the elector of Brandenburg, becomes king of Prussia.
|1778
|Captain James Cook discovers the Hawaiian Islands, naming them the 'Sandwich Islands' after the First Lord of the Admiralty, Lord Sandwich.
|1836
|Jim Bowie arrives at the Alamo to assist its Texas defenders.
|1862
|John Tyler, former president of the U.S., is buried at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond.
|1902
|The Isthmus Canal Commission in Washington shifts its support from Nicaragua to Panama as a favored canal site.
|1910
|Aviator Eugene Ely performs his first successful take off and landing from a ship in San Francisco.
|1916
|The Russians force the Turkish 3rd Army back to Erzurum.
|1942
|General MacArthur repels the Japanese in Bataan. The United States takes the lead in the Far East war criminal trials.
|1945
|The German Army launches its second attempt to relieve the besieged city of Budapest from the advancing Red Army.
|1948
|Gandhi breaks a 121-hour fast after halting Muslim-Hindu riots.
|1962
|The United States begins spraying foliage with herbicides in South Vietnam, in order to reveal the whereabouts of Vietcong guerrillas.
|1964
|Plans are disclosed for the World Trade Center in New York.
|1978
|The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) isolate the cause of Legionnaire's disease.
|1991
|Iraq starts firing Scud missiles at Israeli cities.