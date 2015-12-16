Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:58, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 12:17, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit
Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit

Tech giant expanding inquiry after MPs criticize depth of first investigation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Facebook has heeded calls from British MPs to deepen its investigation into whether Russian agents used the social media platform to spread fake news in order to influence the Brexit vote.

Communicating with the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, the online platform said it would examine whether there were more clusters of accounts spreading disinformation, having previously come under criticism for conducting a limited probe.

Last year, Facebook conducted an investigation at the request of the U.K.’s Electoral Commission on a cluster of accounts from Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA), a so-called “troll farm” that was known to have disseminated fake news during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Simon Milner, a policy director at Facebook, said work would be carried out promptly to see if “there was coordinated activity similar to that which was found in the U.S.”

The select committee responsible for overseeing the investigation was concerned that the same “troll” accounts set up to target the U.S. election were also aimed at the U.K. and spread fake news that may have had an influence on the outcome of the vote on the UK’s deal for its departure from the EU, or Brexit.

“It is right that companies like Facebook should initiate their own research into issues like this,” said Damien Collins, chairman of the committee.

He added that he expected to question Facebook at the conclusion of the inquiry.

An independent investigation by the Guardian newspaper revealed that more than 400 bogus Twitter accounts run by the Russian agency have tried to meddle in British politics. One such account incorrectly portrayed Muslims in the aftermath of terrorist attacks last year in the U.K. to stir anti-Muslim sentiment.

Such “tweets” and disinformation have been used by a number of news organizations such as the Sun and the Daily Mail.



Related Facebook EU brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

EU suspends Kenya water project over rights violations
EU suspends Kenya water project over rights violations

EU, Turkey need each other: Finnish deputy speaker
EU Turkey need each other Finnish deputy speaker

EU annual inflation down to 1.7 pct in Dec
EU annual inflation down to 1 7 pct in Dec

Juncker says would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit
Juncker says would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

EU's 'hearts are still open' to Brexit reversal: Tusk
EU's 'hearts are still open' to Brexit reversal Tusk

British lawmakers pass EU Withdrawal Bill
British lawmakers pass EU Withdrawal Bill

UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit
UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit

EU will 'survive' Brexit, remain strong: Mogherini
EU will 'survive' Brexit remain strong Mogherini

May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride
May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride

Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead
Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead

Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records

How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Privacy campaigner can sue Facebook, EU court hears
Privacy campaigner can sue Facebook EU court hears

Third of Americans saw Russian-created Facebook content
Third of Americans saw Russian-created Facebook content

US Justice Department sends search warrants to Facebook
US Justice Department sends search warrants to Facebook

EU commissioner drops Facebook as 'highway of hatred'
EU commissioner drops Facebook as 'highway of hatred'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 