Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:58, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 12:33, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
British lawmakers pass EU Withdrawal Bill
British lawmakers pass EU Withdrawal Bill

The key legislation is likely to come back to the House of Commons with suggested amendments

World Bulletin / News Desk

British lawmakers approved the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill late Wednesday after weeks of debate.

The House of Commons voted 324 to 295 in favor of the bill, which will now progress to the House of Lords.

The key legislation, also known as the Brexit bill, aims to end the supremacy of EU law in Britain as the country leaves the bloc.

However, the bill is likely to return to the House of Commons as peers already have signaled the addition of new amendments in the upper house.

"We are pleased that the Bill has successfully completed this stage of its passage through Parliament,” Brexit Secretary David Davis said following the vote.

"From the beginning, our approach has been to work constructively with MPs from across the House wherever possible to improve the bill," Davis said.

"This is a critical piece of legislation that aims to maximize certainty for individuals and businesses after our exit.

"We are looking forward to working with peers as the bill enters its next stage of scrutiny in the House of Lords at the end of this month," he added.

British lawmakers previously passed an amendment to the much-debated bill that gave parliament more say over the final Brexit deal.

MPs voted 309 to 305 in favor of the amendment, dealing Prime Minister Theresa May a major blow.

On Wednesday, a cross-party amendment that would have guaranteed continued membership in the European single market and customs union before ministers can implement any withdrawal agreement was rejected after more than 40 Labour MPs voted against it.

The second phase of Brexit negotiations, which will focus on future trade between Britain and the union, is expected to start in March.

The U.K. is set to leave the EU in March 2019.



Related UK brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit
Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit

Juncker says would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit
Juncker says would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit
UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit

EU will 'survive' Brexit, remain strong: Mogherini
EU will 'survive' Brexit remain strong Mogherini

May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride
May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride

Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead
Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead

UK inflation rate falls to 3%
UK inflation rate falls to 3

UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

UK 'aware' of links between PKK and PYD/YPG
UK 'aware' of links between PKK and PYD YPG

2 killed as small plane crashes in UK
2 killed as small plane crashes in UK

UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle
UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle

UK's Farage says EU's Barnier doesn't get Brexit
UK's Farage says EU's Barnier doesn't get Brexit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 