Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:58, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 13:09, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
EU suspends Kenya water project over rights violations
EU suspends Kenya water project over rights violations

Move comes after forest guards kill member of community indigenous to forest involved in project

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union on Wednesday suspended a €31 million ($37 million) conservation project with Kenya after a man was shot dead by forest guards who were attempting to evict members of an indigenous community.

The six-year project, launched in June 2016, is aimed at protecting ground supplies of water, known as water towers, in the Mount Elgon and Cherangani Hills areas of Kenya.

Embobut Forest in western Kenya has become a center of focus over land rights amid ongoing efforts by officials of the Kenya Forest Service to evict members of the indigenous Sengwer community from their ancestral land in a bid to protect the forest’s biodiversity.
On Tuesday, forest service officers shot and killed a herder in the forest while injuring at least two others while evicting a section of the community, sparking outrage.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi, EU Ambassador Stefano Dejak said the EU had warned Kenyan security forces against using excessive force against the Sengwer community.

"Yesterday's shooting took place after we had formally alerted Kenya's government that the use of force by Kenya Forest Service guards in Embobut Forest or elsewhere against innocent locals would lead the EU to suspend its financial support for conservation work on the country's water towers," Dejak said.

"Accordingly, we are now suspending support to the Water Towers Programme with the government of Kenya."

Dejak condemned the killing of the herder and the shooting of other people from the community.

In a statement responding to the suspension of the funds over indigenous human rights violations, Elias Kimaiyo from the Sengwer community said "this is the beginning of the first step in our land rights struggles. If they had listened to us, and we have been crying for a long time, then this would not have happened, and the funds could have been used in a constructive way to help conservation and not used in a violent way for human rights violations. That they are suspending this money is good news."

The slain herder has been identified as 41-year-old Robert Kirotich.

The Sengwer are a group of hunters and gatherers who depend solely on the Embobut Forest for sustenance. One of the last forest-dwelling communities in the East African country, they are believed to number around 33,000, according to Kenya's 2009 census.



Related kenya EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Al-Shabaab kills 5 police officers in northern Kenya
Al-Shabaab kills 5 police officers in northern Kenya

36 dead in central Kenya bus crash
36 dead in central Kenya bus crash

Kenyans poisoning themselves to survive
Kenyans poisoning themselves to survive

Kenyan doctors call Turkey land of opportunities
Kenyan doctors call Turkey land of opportunities

Rein in Kenyan police, HRW urges state officials
Rein in Kenyan police HRW urges state officials

Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win

EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit
Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit

EU, Turkey need each other: Finnish deputy speaker
EU Turkey need each other Finnish deputy speaker

EU annual inflation down to 1.7 pct in Dec
EU annual inflation down to 1 7 pct in Dec

Juncker says would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit
Juncker says would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

EU's 'hearts are still open' to Brexit reversal: Tusk
EU's 'hearts are still open' to Brexit reversal Tusk






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 