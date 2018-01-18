Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:57, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Balkans
Update: 13:43, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Serbia, Kosovo urge collaboration to ease tensions
Serbia, Kosovo urge collaboration to ease tensions

Presidents of 2 countries say solving murder case of Serb politician key to peace in region

World Bulletin / News Desk

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo, Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci, said Wednesday that collaboration on stabilizing the situation in Kosovo is crucial for both sides.

Kosovo's Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic was assassinated on Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Mitrovica town in northern Kosovo.

The two leaders said dialogue between the Serbs and Albanians was crucial, during a phone conversation.

According to a statement from the Serbian president's cabinet, the leaders agreed that the arrest of perpetrators of this crime "is of key importance for preserving peace and trust among people".

Following the attack, the Serbian delegation left talks with Pristina in Brussels and returned to the country.

Vucic asked Thaci to accept the involvement of Serbian authorities in investigation of the murder.

Thaci in a Facebook post said he had urged investigators to launch a thorough probe into the murder.

He added that authorities in Kosovo "are ready to cooperate and accept any assistance in accordance with the law".

Ivanovic, 64, was a key politician in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, a former Serbian province.

Ivanovic, who commanded Serb paramilitary groups in the war in Kosovo, was sentenced to 9 years in prison in 2016 for crimes committed against Albanian civilians during the war. The Supreme Court overturned the decision in 2017 and ordered retrial.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade insists the country remains part of Serbia. Since then tensions have remained between Kosovo’s ethnic-Albanian majority and a small Serb minority in the north.

It is recognized by over 100 countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Germany and Turkey.

Serbia, Russia and China are among the countries which have not yet recognized Kosovo’s independence.



Related hashim thaci aleksandar vucic Serbia Kosovo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Kosovo's election deadlock blocks funds, recognition
Kosovo's election deadlock blocks funds recognition

Prekaz massacre remembered in Kosovo
Prekaz massacre remembered in Kosovo

Kosovo President:"War threats by Serbia are unacceptable"
Kosovo President quot War threats by Serbia are unacceptable quot

World leaders condemn Istanbul terror attack
World leaders condemn Istanbul terror attack

Austrian FM Kurz: Europe must unite against radicalism
Austrian FM Kurz Europe must unite against radicalism

Former minister-in-exile to take top job in independent Kosovo
Former minister-in-exile to take top job in independent Kosovo

Serbian leader meets Turkish intelligence chief
Serbian leader meets Turkish intelligence chief

Serbian president-elect extends invitation to Erdogan
Serbian president-elect extends invitation to Erdogan

Belgrade, Pristina reach no deal
Belgrade Pristina reach no deal

Serbian counts on U.S support for EU
Serbian counts on U S support for EU

Serbian PM meets with Obama's adviser
Serbian PM meets with Obama's adviser

Strategic Serbian visit to Albania
Strategic Serbian visit to Albania






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 