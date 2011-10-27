14:55, 18 January 2018 Thursday

Turkey's houseware exports on rise

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish houseware exports have advanced by 10 percent year-on-year to hit $4.3 billion in 2017, head of the Houseware Association of Turkey said on Thursday.

"We have achieved our target last year and we are aiming to take the houseware export volume to $4.5 billion in 2018," Ugur Kaymak told Anadolu Agency.

In 2016, the exports stood at $3.93 billion, while imports amounted $1.36 billion, he added.

Kaymak underlined the foreign trade surplus has increase more than five folds from 2006 to 2016.

Noting that Turkey was the world's 6th biggest houseware exporter, Kaymak said that Turkey aimed to rank 4th by increasing sector's export volume.

Kaymak noted that the sector exported the most to the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Israel.