Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow

Turkish chief of general staff is traveling to Russia on Thursday to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss Syria and regional security issues, the Turkish military said in statement.
The meeting between Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and Russian Gen. Valery Gerasimov in the capital Moscow will also include Hakan Fidan, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said a statement posted on the General Staff website.
The meeting will focus on recent developments in war-torn Syria, including the Astana and Geneva peace initiatives, as well as regional security issues, it added.
