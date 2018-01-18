Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:58, 18 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 16:36, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Brussels to donate $23M to UN Palestinian agency
Brussels to donate $23M to UN Palestinian agency

Move comes after U.S. decision to suspend $65 million in aid to Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk

Belgium announced Wednesday it will donate €19 million ($23 million) to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees -- following a U.S. decision to cut aid for the agency.

The country will allocate the aid in three years, according to a statement issued by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"For a lot of Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) is the last life buoy," said De Croo, adding that the first annual payment would be given immediately.

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday it was withholding $65 million in aid to Palestine.

UNRWA provides services to 5.3 million Palestinian refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The total U.S. contribution to UNRWA in 2017 was above $350 million.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The U.S. policy shift has triggered outcry in the Arab and Muslim world and a wave of protests in the Palestinian lands that have left at least 16 people dead.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967-- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.



Related Palestine Belgium
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank

For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention

Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem
Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem

Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA

Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Up to 20 injured in Belgium blast
Up to 20 injured in Belgium blast

Catalan leader Puigdemont faces extradition hearing
Catalan leader Puigdemont faces extradition hearing

Muslim groups appeal Belgian slaughter ban
Muslim groups appeal Belgian slaughter ban

Decision deferred on Catalan politicians' extradition
Decision deferred on Catalan politicians' extradition

Belgium sets up English-language business court
Belgium sets up English-language business court

Belgium charges new suspect over 2016 attacks
Belgium charges new suspect over 2016 attacks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 