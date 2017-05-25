Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:00, 19 January 2018 Friday
Africa
09:57, 19 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Libyan forces launch operation against militants
Libyan forces launch operation against militants

Tobruk-based parliament backed forces start operation against Justice and Equality Movement that fights Sudanese government

World Bulletin / News Desk

Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces, backed by Tobruk-based House of Representatives in Libya, started an operation Thursday against the Justice and Equality Movement, which fights the Sudanese government in Darfur.

According to a written statement by one of Haftar’s forces Kufra military zone commander Al-Mabrouk Al-Gazwi, an operation named “Rage of Desert” has been launched against the militants of the Justice and Equality Movement.

Haftar is the commander of troops loyal to a rival administration based in Tobruk in eastern Libya. 

During the operation, Haftar forces’ warplanes dropped bombs on the militant’s vehicle and killed some of the militants, Gazwi said in the statement.

He also said that patrols deployed in some areas would prevent the militants’ illegal activities in the desert.

Gazwi also stated that the operation would continue until the Justice and Equality Movement militants -- who are deployed in the country’s southeast region -- are wiped out and security is established.

Since 2003, two main rebel movements -- the Sudan Liberation Movement and the Justice and Equality Movement -- have fought the Sudanese government in Darfur.

The movement militants are deployed in deserts between Sudan and Libya.

Libya has been dogged by chaos and political uncertainty since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

The ensuing power vacuum swiftly led to the emergence of several rival seats of government, including one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli, and a plethora of heavily-armed militia groups.
 


Related libya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Trump s first year a failure but base cheer performance
Trump’s first year a failure but base cheer performance

Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters

Only Canadian city among 20 North American finalists
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says

News

123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast
123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Turkey calls on militias in Libya to exercise restraint
Turkey calls on militias in Libya to exercise restraint

IOM staffer freed in southern Libya
IOM staffer freed in southern Libya

Airport clashes leave 11 dead in Libyan capital
Airport clashes leave 11 dead in Libyan capital

Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece
Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece

Libya unity govt ends operations near Tunisia border
Libya unity govt ends operations near Tunisia border






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 