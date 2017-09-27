Today in History January 19

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1523
|In Switzerland, Ulrich Zwingli publishes his 67 Articles, the first manifesto of the Zurich Reformation which attacks the authority of the Pope.
|1783
|William Pitt becomes the youngest Prime Minister of England at age 24.
|1847
|New Mexico Governor Charles Bent is slain by Pueblo Indians in Taos.
|1861
|Georgia secedes from the Union.
|1902
|The magazine "L'Auto" announces the new Tour de France.
|1915
|The first German air raids on Great Britain inflict minor casualties.
|1923
|The French announce the invention of a new gun that has a firing range of 56 miles.
|1931
|The Wickersham Committee issues a report asking for revisions in the dry law, but no repeal.
|1937
|Howard Hughes flies from Los Angeles to New York in seven hours and 22 minutes.
|1937
|In the Soviet Union, the People's Commissars Council is formed under Molotov.
|1945
|The Red Army captures Lodz, Krakow, and Tarnow.
|1947
|The French open a drive on Hue, Indochina.
|1949
|The Chiang Government moves the capital of China to Canton.
|1950
|Communist Chinese leader Mao recognizes the Republic of Vietnam.
|1968
|Cambodia charges that the United States and South Vietnam have crossed the border and killed three Cambodians.
|1981
|The United States and Iran sign an accord on a hostage release in Algiers.
|1983
|The New Catholic code expands women's rights in the Church.
