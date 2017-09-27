Worldbulletin News

22:01, 19 January 2018 Friday
History
Update: 10:01, 19 January 2018 Friday

Today in History January 19
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1523   In Switzerland, Ulrich Zwingli publishes his 67 Articles, the first manifesto of the Zurich Reformation which attacks the authority of the Pope.
1783   William Pitt becomes the youngest Prime Minister of England at age 24.
1847   New Mexico Governor Charles Bent is slain by Pueblo Indians in Taos.
1861   Georgia secedes from the Union.
1902   The magazine "L'Auto" announces the new Tour de France.
1915   The first German air raids on Great Britain inflict minor casualties.
1923   The French announce the invention of a new gun that has a firing range of 56 miles.
1931   The Wickersham Committee issues a report asking for revisions in the dry law, but no repeal.
1937   Howard Hughes flies from Los Angeles to New York in seven hours and 22 minutes.
1937   In the Soviet Union, the People's Commissars Council is formed under Molotov.
1945   The Red Army captures Lodz, Krakow, and Tarnow.
1947   The French open a drive on Hue, Indochina.
1949   The Chiang Government moves the capital of China to Canton.
1950   Communist Chinese leader Mao recognizes the Republic of Vietnam.
1968   Cambodia charges that the United States and South Vietnam have crossed the border and killed three Cambodians.
1981   The United States and Iran sign an accord on a hostage release in Algiers.
1983   The New Catholic code expands women's rights in the Church.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

