Palestine’s al-Juneidi vows to continue resistance

World Bulletin / News Desk

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, 16-year-old Fawzi al-Juneidi -- jailed last month by the Israeli authorities -- vowed to continue the popular struggle against Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land.

“I say to the Israeli occupiers: I will continue taking part in the popular resistance,” al-Juneidi said during a visit to Anadolu Agency’s Ankara headquarters on Thursday, “while simultaneously pursuing my studies”.

“The Israeli authorities arrested me in hopes of deterring other [Palestinian] children from taking part in resistance activities,” he added. “But in this they will fail.”

On Dec. 7, al-Juneidi was detained in the West Bank while demonstrating against U.S. President’s Donald Trump’s decision one day earlier to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.