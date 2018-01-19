Palestine’s al-Juneidi vows to continue resistance

World Bulletin / News Desk
“I say to the Israeli occupiers: I will continue taking part in the popular resistance,” al-Juneidi said during a visit to Anadolu Agency’s Ankara headquarters on Thursday, “while simultaneously pursuing my studies”.
“The Israeli authorities arrested me in hopes of deterring other [Palestinian] children from taking part in resistance activities,” he added. “But in this they will fail.”
On Dec. 7, al-Juneidi was detained in the West Bank while demonstrating against U.S. President’s Donald Trump’s decision one day earlier to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin
Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security
‘Kayi Border Security System’ to enhance security of Turkey’s Syrian border
Ankara-based operation launched in 11 provinces to nab 68 former union leaders linked to group behind 2016 defeated coup
Currently on visit to Turkey, 16-year-old Fawzi al-Juneidi has become symbol of Palestinian resistance against occupation
It is our right under international law to take measures in face of attacks from Afrin, Syria, says Turkey's foreign minister
Border forces acted on tip off from Turkish intelligence
Gen. Hulusi Akar also set to discuss regional security issues with his Russian counterpart on Thursday
Exports soar by 10 pct y-o-y in 2017, says head of Houseware Association of Turkey
Monetary Policy Committee keeps policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, at 8 pct
We are not creating a Syria border security force at all, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, pushing back at controversy
First National Security meeting for 2018 to discuss Afrin, emergency rule
Finnish parliament's Second Deputy Speaker Arto Satonen visits Turkish parliament in capital Ankara