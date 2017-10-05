Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock exchange declined 0.11 percent to open at 116,724.07 points Friday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index decreased 131.95 points from Thursday's close of 116,856.02 points.

The banking and holding sector indices slipped by 0.09 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the leasing, factoring sector index was the best performer, going up 0.93 percent while the wholesale and retail trade sector index has seen the biggest fall -- down by 0.57 percent.

The U.S. dollar slightly rose to 3.7880 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Thursday's closing rate of 3.7820.

The euro-lira rate also went up to 4.6410 from the previous day's close of 4.6350.

The price of Brent oil fell to $68.62 per barrel on Friday morning, compared with $69.31 at the close Thursday.