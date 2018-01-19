Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters

World Bulletin / News Desk
The competition had been fierce, with 238 cities sending in proposals with tax incentives and unique offers to lure Amazon. There was a lot at stake, with the online retailer set to invest US$5 billion in the winning community and hire 50,000 people.
“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm,” said Amazon Public Policy executive Holly Sullivan in a statement.
While Toronto is the lone Canadian city, a key member of the Toronto bid said that could work in its favor.
“Frankly, it’s helpful that we’ve now got it down to one city,” said Ed Clark, a former Toronto Dominion Bank CEO.
“We ought to have a Team Canada approach here, and so I think you have to make sure that the city, the province and the federal government are working hand-in-hand together to say, ‘Let’s have a win for Canada.’”
Another factor favoring Toronto may be that Amazon has been the target of criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump in tweets that include, “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers.”
Amazon owner Jeff Bezos also owns the New York Times, a news outlet that Trump has repeatedly criticized.
Amazon’s criteria for its new site included a city with at least one million residents and a diverse population. Seattle-based Amazon, which calls the project HQ2, did not state what would come next in the selection process.
Among the 19 American finalists are New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says