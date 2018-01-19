WHO delivers 200 tons of health supplies to Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

World Health Organization (WHO) delivered 200 tons of medicine and medical aid to Yemen, according to a written statement by the organization.

Four UN planes carrying the aid landed in Sana’a Airport during the week, the statement said.

“The shipments include essential medicine, insulin vials, antibiotics, rabies vaccines, intravenous (IV) fluids, and other medical supplies and equipment,” it added.

According to the statement, there are around 16.4 million people who lack access to health services across the country.

It also stated that “for nearly three years, hospitals and health facilities have suffered a serious shortage of medicine and medical supplies, as well as specialized medical personnel”.

“Health facilities and hospitals in Yemen desperately need to replenish their stocks. These shipments are crucial to keeping facilities functioning, and providing patients with life-saving healthcare,” the statement quoted Nevio Zagaria, WHO Representative in Yemen, as saying.

Zagaria also said that there is a need for “consistent and unhindered” humanitarian access to all parts of Yemen.