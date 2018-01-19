Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:02, 19 January 2018 Friday
Middle East
11:42, 19 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
WHO delivers 200 tons of health supplies to Yemen
WHO delivers 200 tons of health supplies to Yemen

Shipments include essential medicine, medical supplies and equipment

World Bulletin / News Desk

World Health Organization (WHO) delivered 200 tons of medicine and medical aid to Yemen, according to a written statement by the organization.

Four UN planes carrying the aid landed in Sana’a Airport during the week, the statement said.

“The shipments include essential medicine, insulin vials, antibiotics, rabies vaccines, intravenous (IV) fluids, and other medical supplies and equipment,” it added.

According to the statement, there are around 16.4 million people who lack access to health services across the country.

It also stated that “for nearly three years, hospitals and health facilities have suffered a serious shortage of medicine and medical supplies, as well as specialized medical personnel”.

“Health facilities and hospitals in Yemen desperately need to replenish their stocks. These shipments are crucial to keeping facilities functioning, and providing patients with life-saving healthcare,” the statement quoted Nevio Zagaria, WHO Representative in Yemen, as saying.

Zagaria also said that there is a need for “consistent and unhindered” humanitarian access to all parts of Yemen. 



Related yemen WHO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Trump s first year a failure but base cheer performance
Trump’s first year a failure but base cheer performance

Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters

Only Canadian city among 20 North American finalists
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says

News

Cholera has killed 1,992 people in Yemen: WHO
Cholera has killed 1 992 people in Yemen WHO

Cholera epidemic kills 1,732 in Yemen: WHO
Cholera epidemic kills 1 732 in Yemen WHO

WHO confirms end of latest Congolese Ebola outbreak
WHO confirms end of latest Congolese Ebola outbreak

Cholera epidemic kills 1,560 in Yemen
Cholera epidemic kills 1 560 in Yemen

1,500 dead from cholera outbreak in Yemen: WHO
1 500 dead from cholera outbreak in Yemen WHO

WHO sends massive aid delivery to cholera-hit Yemen
WHO sends massive aid delivery to cholera-hit Yemen

Saudi envoy to Yemen arrives in interim capital Aden
Saudi envoy to Yemen arrives in interim capital Aden

Drone kills three al-Qaeda militants in Yemen
Drone kills three al-Qaeda militants in Yemen

Houthis release ex-president Saleh’s spokesman
Houthis release ex-president Saleh s spokesman

Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war
Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war

Government forces take 52 Houthis hostage
Government forces take 52 Houthis hostage

Yemeni PM returns to interim capital Aden from Riyadh
Yemeni PM returns to interim capital Aden from Riyadh






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 