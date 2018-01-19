WHO delivers 200 tons of health supplies to Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk
Four UN planes carrying the aid landed in Sana’a Airport during the week, the statement said.
“The shipments include essential medicine, insulin vials, antibiotics, rabies vaccines, intravenous (IV) fluids, and other medical supplies and equipment,” it added.
According to the statement, there are around 16.4 million people who lack access to health services across the country.
It also stated that “for nearly three years, hospitals and health facilities have suffered a serious shortage of medicine and medical supplies, as well as specialized medical personnel”.
“Health facilities and hospitals in Yemen desperately need to replenish their stocks. These shipments are crucial to keeping facilities functioning, and providing patients with life-saving healthcare,” the statement quoted Nevio Zagaria, WHO Representative in Yemen, as saying.
Zagaria also said that there is a need for “consistent and unhindered” humanitarian access to all parts of Yemen.
Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says