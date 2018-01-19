NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

NATO's deputy secretary general is set to arrive in Turkey on Monday, NATO said Friday.

In a statement, it said Rose Gottemoeller will visit Ankara on Jan. 22, and Istanbul on Jan. 23.

"In Ankara on Monday, Ms. Gottemoeller will have meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, and other high level officials," read the statement.

Gottemoeller "will also visit the NATO Centre of Excellence for Defence against Terrorism, and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Ataturk Mausoleum," it said.

In Istanbul, according to the statement, she will visit the 3rd Army Corps and Multinational Joint Warfare Centre Command and deliver a speech at the National Defense University.